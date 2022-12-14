Centre to offload up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS, floor price fixed at 680

The Central Government will sell up to 5% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on 15 and 16 December. The floor price has been fixed at ₹680 a share, at a discount of more than 7% as compared to today's closing price of ₹733.50.

