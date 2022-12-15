Centre's share sale in IRCTC oversubscribed with bids worth ₹3,800 cr on day 11 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- The government is selling 4 crore shares or 5% stake in IRCTC at a floor price of ₹680 a share in the two-day OFS
The government's offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) got over-subscribed on day one of the offer, with institutional investors putting in ₹3,800 crore bids.
