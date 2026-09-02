Century Enka share price: Why this Aditya Birla Group stock is up nearly 15%? What's the positive trigger?

Aditya Birla Group stock Century Enka surged nearly 15% in intraday trade on Wednesday, September 2, bucking the weakness in the broader Indian equity markets amid a sharp spike in trading volumes.

NSE data showed that 14,18,498 Century Enka shares changed hands, compared with an average volume of 24,998 shares, representing a 56.74-times surge in trading activity.

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The stock climbed as much as 14.7% during the session to hit its day's high of ₹623.25 per share.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets. Investor sentiment was hit after oil prices surged to a near six-week high following an overnight exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, escalating the West Asia conflict and reviving concerns over inflation.

The Sensex declined 808.56 points, or 1%, to the day's low of 76,135.72, while the broader Nifty fell 269 points, or 1.1%, to intra-day low of 23,786.80.

“The market is delicately poised between domestic tailwinds and external headwinds. The domestic tailwinds from impressive Q1 GDP numbers, excellent high-frequency data from GST collections, credit growth and automobile numbers, and improving prospects for earnings growth are big positives for the market.

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Unfortunately, the headwinds are also equally strong. The escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the consequent 5% spurt in Brent crude overnight to $96 is sentiment-negative. However, this is not a big threat since our CAD is running at only 0.5% and forex reserves are ample at $730 billion.

The big threat is the rising bond yields in the U.S. The macro construct in the US indicates further hardening of the bond yields. If the 10-year yield touches 5% that has the potential to trigger a big correction in equity markets globally. Therefore, this is the macro indicator to watch closely. The near-term market trend will depend on which of these forces -the tailwinds or headwinds- will emerge stronger," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

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Stock Performance The Aditya Birla Group stock has jumped 9% in 1 week, 20% in 1 month, and 43% in 6 months. However, in the last 1 year, it has added 19.5%. It hit its 52-week high of ₹671.05 in July 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹371.30 in March 2026.

Recent developments Century Enka Limited has announced several key shareholder-approved developments following its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 20, 2026.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the company's statutory auditors for a five-year term. The firm will serve from the conclusion of the 60th AGM until the conclusion of the 65th AGM.

The shareholders also approved the reappointment of Mrs. Rajashree Birla as a director liable to retire by rotation. In addition, Mr. Suresh Sodani has been reappointed as Managing Director and CEO for another two years, from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2029. He will not be liable to retire by rotation.

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Separately, it informed that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited, a SEBI-registered Category-1 ESG Ratings Provider, has voluntarily assigned Century Enka an ESG rating of ‘Crisil ESG 58’ and a Core ESG rating of ‘Crisil Core ESG 61’ for FY2026. Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited directly intimated the ratings to the stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.