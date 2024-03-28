Century Textiles share price surges 12%, up 171% in about a year; what should investors do?
Century Textiles share price has been on a strong uptrend for the last one year. At the current market price of ₹1,685, the stock has surged 171 per cent.
Century Textiles share price continued witnessing strong buying interest for the second consecutive session as it surged 12 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,685 in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, March 28. In the previous trading session, the stock rose 4 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started