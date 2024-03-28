Century Textiles share price continued witnessing strong buying interest for the second consecutive session as it surged 12 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,685 in intraday trade on BSE on Thursday, March 28. In the previous trading session, the stock rose 4 per cent.

On Thursday, Century Textiles share price opened at ₹1,524.65 against its previous close of ₹1,503.15 and jumped a little over 12 per cent to hit its 52-week high.

Century Textiles share price has been on a strong uptrend for the last one year. It hit its 52-week low of ₹621.35 on April 3 last year. At the current market price of ₹1,685, the stock has surged 171 per cent.

What should investors do?

The steep rise in the stock price appears to have turned some technical analysts cautious about the stock.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers advises investors to wait for corrections to initiate fresh positions.

Patel underscored that Century Textiles stock saw a remarkable surge in the recent past, experiencing a substantial rally of 10 per cent. However, during this intraday upswing, the stock encountered a significant obstacle around the ₹1,685 mark, which resulted in a subsequent pullback.

This level coincides with the R5 camarilla resistance zone, suggesting a formidable barrier to further upward movement at the moment, Patel said.

"Traders and investors should be cautious against initiating long positions in Century Textiles. They are advised to exercise patience and wait for meaningful corrections before considering any further actions, as breaking through the resistance around ₹1,685 may be challenging," said Patel.

View Full Image Century Textiles technical chart (Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers)

However, some analysts remain positive about the stock.

Mandar Bhojane, a research analyst at Choice Broking pointed out that Century Textiles recently formed a rounding bottom breakout pattern on the daily chart. The current price trend suggests a robust bullish momentum, with anticipations of further upward movement towards the ₹1,870 and ₹1,900 levels. On the downside, substantial support is evident near ₹1,500.

Further, Bhojane pointed out Century Textiles is trading above key exponential moving averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs. This suggests a strong bullish momentum, indicating the potential for continued upward price action.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 67, signalling an upward trajectory and confirming an increase in buying momentum. Additionally, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) exhibits a positive crossover. These technical indicators collectively support the notion that Century Textiles may have the potential to achieve a target price of ₹1,900 in the near term, said Bhojane.

Bhojane said to manage risk effectively, one should set a stop loss at ₹1,500 to protect the investment in case of an unexpected market reversal.

"Considering the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, Century Textiles appears to present a promising buying opportunity for those targeting a ₹1,900 price objective, contingent upon the implementation of prudent risk management measures. A prudent strategy involves considering buying opportunities on market dips at levels of ₹1,600 and ₹1,550," said Bhojane.

Kushal Gandhi, a technical analyst at Stoxbox believes one can buy this stock for the target of ₹1,975 against a protective stop of ₹1,544.

Gandhi pointed out that the pattern analysis on the daily timeframe shows that the price action has staged a bullish breakout from the rounding bottom pattern on the highest volume recorded in the year.

The pattern's development near its 52-week high indicates potential accumulation to bolster the continuation of the uptrend, and the sharp surge in volume further validates the breakout.

The stock has also improved in price strength and buyer demand as the pattern evolved, said Gandhi.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!