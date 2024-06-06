Century Textiles shares surge 14% after unit forms JV for ₹5,000 crore luxury housing project
Century Textiles' shares surged 13.70% as its subsidiary Birla Estates entered a joint venture for a luxury residential project in Gurugram.
Shares of Century Textiles and Industries, the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, surged 13.70% in early trading today to reach ₹2,094 apiece. This spike followed the company's announcement that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Birla Estates, has entered into a joint venture with Barmalt India Pvt. Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started