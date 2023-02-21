CESC declares 450% dividend, share trading at a dividend yield of 5.81%
- With a market valuation of ₹9,682.53 Cr, Cesc Ltd is a mid-size company that engages in the power industry.
With a market valuation of ₹9,682.53 Cr, Cesc Ltd is a mid-size company that engages in the power industry. Since 1899, CESC has produced and distributed electricity throughout Kolkata and Howrah, making it the country's first fully integrated electrical utility corporation. The company serves 3.4 million customers, including residential, industrial, and commercial users. It also has a presence in the renewable energy sector thanks to solar power plants in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu with a combined capacity of 27MW. The company is the only electricity distributor in a 567 sq km area that includes Kolkata, Howrah, and surrounding areas.
