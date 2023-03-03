CG Power board announces interim dividend for FY 22-23. Details here
The record date for determining the members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is 15 March, 2023.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions board on 2 March declared interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. In a meeting with the Board of Directors, interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share of face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been approved.
