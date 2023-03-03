CG Power board announces interim dividend for FY 22-23. Details here

While announcing the results for December quarter 2022-23, it said that the company's consolidated net profit declined 58 per cent to ₹227.86 crore. The company's net profit in the year-ago period was ₹545.06 crore, according to a BSE filing. Total income rose to ₹1,809.95 crore in the quarter from ₹1,558.89 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses also increased to ₹1,528.22 crore from ₹1,385 crore in the same period of 2021-22.