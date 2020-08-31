CG Power hits upper circuit after lenders approve Tube India's offer

MUMBAI : CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at ₹22.68 after the company's lenders approved takeover bid of the company by Murugappa Group-led Tube Investments of India.

Tube Investments of India emerged the successful bidder following a Swiss challenge bidding process, which was initiated by the lenders to CG Power, after the company had earlier said that its board had approved an investment of ₹700 crore by Tube Investments for a 56.61% stake.

Consequently, the lender's declared Tube Investments of India's (TII's) offer as the successful offer, subject to compliance with all the conditions stated in the said letter of intent. CG Power to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 2 September 2020 to secure their approval for transfer of shares to Tube Investments and to consider further fund raising through issue of securities on a preferential basis up to ₹100 crore in accordance with applicable laws.

Earlier, CG Power had reached a securities subscription agreement with Tube Investments to sell 64.25 crore shares at ₹8.56 each for a total of ₹550 crore. This will give Tube Investments a 50.62% stake in CG Power. Tube Investments will also be allotted 17.52 crore warrants, convertible to an equal number of shares within 18 months from the date of allotment, for ₹150 crore. After the conversion of the warrants, Tube Investments stake in CG Power will grow to 56.61%.

On a consolidated basis, CG Power reported net loss of ₹283.53 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of ₹181.29 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales fell 69% to ₹616.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 over ₹1988.86 crore in Q4 March 2019.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. Its offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated