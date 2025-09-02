CG Power, Moschip Tech to BEL: Why are semiconductor stocks skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

Semicon India 2025: Semiconductor stocks like CG Power, Moschip Technologies rose up to 7 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after PM Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2025 to boost India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Moschip Technologies share price rallied the most, was up 7.66 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, CG Power and Bharat Electronics shares were trading 2.73 per cent and 0.60 per cent higher on September 2.

Other semiconductor stocks like ABB India, Dixon Technologies, Tata Elxi shares were also marginally up, rose less than a per cent.

(This is a developing story)