CG Power rides India’s infrastructure boom with rail, semiconductor bets
Suchitra Mandal 5 min read 13 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST
- With a ₹450 crore Vande Bharat deal and a ₹7,600 crore semiconductor push, CG Power is betting big on India’s industrial future. A ₹9,706 crore order book and key acquisitions bolster its long-term growth.
CG Power is riding India’s infrastructure boom. The engineering giant just secured a ₹450 crore contract to supply key components for the Vande Bharat trainsets—pushing its stock higher and solidifying its growing dominance in the railway sector.
