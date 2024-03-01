CG Power share price jumps over 11% on approval to set up semiconductor facility
CG Power is keen to build semiconductor capabilities and ecosystem in India. Renesas will provide advanced semiconductor technology and expertise. Stars Microelectronics will provide both technology for legacy packages and training and enablement.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price jumped over 11% on Friday after the company signed a joint venture to build and operate an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility. CG Power shares rallied as much as 11.38% to ₹494.40 apiece on the BSE.
