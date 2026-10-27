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CG Power has rallied 29% in 2026, but analysts are still raising their bets

Dipti Sharma
4 min read27 Oct 2026, 01:12 PM IST
CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>409.09 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations rose 30% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,801.54 crore.
CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% year-on-year to ₹409.09 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations rose 30% to ₹3,801.54 crore.
Summary

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

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CG Power and Industrial Solutions has rallied 29% in 2026, and its latest earnings have given investors further reason for optimism. But the bullishness around the stock goes beyond a strong quarter and a rising share price.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has rallied 29% in 2026, and its latest earnings have given investors further reason for optimism. But the bullishness around the stock goes beyond a strong quarter and a rising share price.

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% to 409.09 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2 FY27), up from 284.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 30% year-on-year to 3,801.54 crore.

Analysts have taken note, raising earnings estimates, upgrading ratings and initiating coverage as they reassess the company’s growth potential.

Analyst optimism

According to Bloomberg data, 21 analysts have a ‘buy’ rating on CG Power, while two have a ‘hold’ rating and two recommend selling the stock.

Nomura, in its 23 October report, raised its FY28-29 earnings-per-share estimates by 4% after the power systems segment outperformed in Q2FY27. It reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating with a target price of 1,100. Emkay Global Financial Services remains positive on CG Power’s long-term prospects, citing its strong product portfolio and execution track record. However, given the stock’s premium valuation, it retained its 'Add' rating and target price of 925 in its 25 October report. Dolat Capital, meanwhile, sees an opportunity after the stock corrected 17% from its July 2026 high, making valuations more attractive. It upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate', while retaining its target price of 1,000, in its 24 October report.

Order book remains strong while emerging businesses of semiconductor design and manufacturing are future growth drivers, said Sunny Agrawal, head- fundamental research, SBI Securities.

He added that medium-term fair value lies between 950 and 980. However, slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) capex could impact near-term sentiment on the stock.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares were trading 0.7% higher at 838.85 on the BSE at 12:12 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read | Why CG Power may command a premium over ABB India and Siemens

YES Securities has initiated coverage on CG Power and Industrial with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of 985. Harsh Tewaney, lead analyst at YES Securities, sees CG Power as a key beneficiary of the massive grid infrastructure build-out, which has a clear visibility until FY36.

He explained that CG leads the low-tension motors market with a 38-39% share and holds 19-20% of the larger industrial motors market. Weak demand triggered fierce price competition, but the company successfully defended its market share. By 4QFY26, it had taken cumulative price hikes of 17.5% over 3-4 quarters, with a further 5% increase in 1QFY27, signalling easing pricing pressure and early signs of recovery, he said.

“Gaining market share despite price hikes speaks to CG Power’s strong customer loyalty, brand premium, product proposition and switching costs,” said Tewaney, adding that these strengths give the company a distinct edge over its peers.

In its 25 October note, InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers said grid modernization and electronics manufacturing could drive CG Power’s long-term growth, while exports offer further upside. The company’s expansion of transformer capacity from 75,000 MVA to 1,30,000 MVA could support its next phase of growth, the brokerage house said while retaining its ‘Add’ rating but raising its target price to 1,060 from 1,000.

The strong quarterly results support the earnings-growth thesis, but the stock's premium multiple means that future returns will depend on sustained execution, margin delivery and cash-flow improvement, said Narendra Solanki, head, fundamental research - investment services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

He identified state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Schneider Electric, ABB and Siemens as peers of CG Power across its industrial and power businesses.

Also Read | SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

According to Bloomberg, CG Power is currently trading at 79.42 times compared to five-year average multiple of 77.87.

“The valuation of CG Power as compared to its close peers seems at premium because the markets are also factoring its semiconductor business which is yet to contribute meaningfully to the earnings,” Solanki said.

Tewaney sees valuations as a concern, with the market chasing high-growth businesses with strong earnings visibility. Besides, he believes CG Power's semiconductor business is yet to make a significant contribution to earnings or be fully reflected in the stock's performance, leaving room for the rally to run further over the long term.

“One needs to keep a keen eye on potential risks such as supply chain snags, availability of key inputs, project delays, fierce competition in motors which could have a bearing on profitability,” Tewaney cautioned.

Some market participants have flagged a slowdown in transmission and distribution (T&D) capital expenditure, rising commodity prices and weak motor demand as key risks to CG Power's growth outlook.

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Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsCG Power has rallied 29% in 2026, but analysts are still raising their bets

CG Power has rallied 29% in 2026, but analysts are still raising their bets

Dipti Sharma
4 min read27 Oct 2026, 01:12 PM IST
CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>409.09 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations rose 30% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,801.54 crore.
CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% year-on-year to ₹409.09 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue from operations rose 30% to ₹3,801.54 crore.
Summary

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

Gift this article

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has rallied 29% in 2026, and its latest earnings have given investors further reason for optimism. But the bullishness around the stock goes beyond a strong quarter and a rising share price.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has rallied 29% in 2026, and its latest earnings have given investors further reason for optimism. But the bullishness around the stock goes beyond a strong quarter and a rising share price.

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

India's push to modernise its power grid, expand transmission networks and ramp up industrial capital expenditure is creating a multi-year growth opportunity for electrical equipment makers, with CG Power well-positioned to capitalise on the trend, according to analysts.

CG Power's consolidated net profit surged 44% to 409.09 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2 FY27), up from 284.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 30% year-on-year to 3,801.54 crore.

Analysts have taken note, raising earnings estimates, upgrading ratings and initiating coverage as they reassess the company’s growth potential.

Analyst optimism

According to Bloomberg data, 21 analysts have a ‘buy’ rating on CG Power, while two have a ‘hold’ rating and two recommend selling the stock.

Nomura, in its 23 October report, raised its FY28-29 earnings-per-share estimates by 4% after the power systems segment outperformed in Q2FY27. It reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating with a target price of 1,100. Emkay Global Financial Services remains positive on CG Power’s long-term prospects, citing its strong product portfolio and execution track record. However, given the stock’s premium valuation, it retained its 'Add' rating and target price of 925 in its 25 October report. Dolat Capital, meanwhile, sees an opportunity after the stock corrected 17% from its July 2026 high, making valuations more attractive. It upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Accumulate', while retaining its target price of 1,000, in its 24 October report.

Order book remains strong while emerging businesses of semiconductor design and manufacturing are future growth drivers, said Sunny Agrawal, head- fundamental research, SBI Securities.

He added that medium-term fair value lies between 950 and 980. However, slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) capex could impact near-term sentiment on the stock.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares were trading 0.7% higher at 838.85 on the BSE at 12:12 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read | Why CG Power may command a premium over ABB India and Siemens

YES Securities has initiated coverage on CG Power and Industrial with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of 985. Harsh Tewaney, lead analyst at YES Securities, sees CG Power as a key beneficiary of the massive grid infrastructure build-out, which has a clear visibility until FY36.

He explained that CG leads the low-tension motors market with a 38-39% share and holds 19-20% of the larger industrial motors market. Weak demand triggered fierce price competition, but the company successfully defended its market share. By 4QFY26, it had taken cumulative price hikes of 17.5% over 3-4 quarters, with a further 5% increase in 1QFY27, signalling easing pricing pressure and early signs of recovery, he said.

“Gaining market share despite price hikes speaks to CG Power’s strong customer loyalty, brand premium, product proposition and switching costs,” said Tewaney, adding that these strengths give the company a distinct edge over its peers.

In its 25 October note, InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers said grid modernization and electronics manufacturing could drive CG Power’s long-term growth, while exports offer further upside. The company’s expansion of transformer capacity from 75,000 MVA to 1,30,000 MVA could support its next phase of growth, the brokerage house said while retaining its ‘Add’ rating but raising its target price to 1,060 from 1,000.

The strong quarterly results support the earnings-growth thesis, but the stock's premium multiple means that future returns will depend on sustained execution, margin delivery and cash-flow improvement, said Narendra Solanki, head, fundamental research - investment services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

He identified state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Schneider Electric, ABB and Siemens as peers of CG Power across its industrial and power businesses.

Also Read | SRF's persistent pain point hampers investors' confidence on earnings outlook

According to Bloomberg, CG Power is currently trading at 79.42 times compared to five-year average multiple of 77.87.

“The valuation of CG Power as compared to its close peers seems at premium because the markets are also factoring its semiconductor business which is yet to contribute meaningfully to the earnings,” Solanki said.

Tewaney sees valuations as a concern, with the market chasing high-growth businesses with strong earnings visibility. Besides, he believes CG Power's semiconductor business is yet to make a significant contribution to earnings or be fully reflected in the stock's performance, leaving room for the rally to run further over the long term.

“One needs to keep a keen eye on potential risks such as supply chain snags, availability of key inputs, project delays, fierce competition in motors which could have a bearing on profitability,” Tewaney cautioned.

Some market participants have flagged a slowdown in transmission and distribution (T&D) capital expenditure, rising commodity prices and weak motor demand as key risks to CG Power's growth outlook.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsCG Power has rallied 29% in 2026, but analysts are still raising their bets
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