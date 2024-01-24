 CG Power share price slumps 7% as Q3 numbers miss the Street estimates; should you buy or sell? | Mint
CG Power share price slumps 7% as Q3 numbers miss the Street estimates; should you buy or sell?

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd share price slumped over 7% on Wednesday's trading session after the company Q3 numbers missed the Street's estimates.

CG Power share price today opened at ₹434.85 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday low of ₹415.10 and a high of ₹436.55.
CG Power share price today opened at 434.85 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday low of 415.10 and a high of 436.55.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd share price slumped over 7% on Wednesday's trading session after the company Q3 numbers missed the Street's estimates. The company reported a 14%/12% miss on consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)/profit after taxes (PAT) due to de-stocking, which sparked a pricing war in the low-voltage (LV) motors category, according to brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities report.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd share prices witnessed a gap down opening. 

However, there was no follow-up selling, and prices have gradually recovered from lower levels trading at days high. However, prices are still down 3%, and traders need to wait for the volatility to settle. Overall, the trend remains negative for the counter, with 450 as resistance and 400 as support.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions said on Tuesday that its consolidated net profit for the December quarter dropped by 15.45% to 197 crore, reflecting the company's exceptional income in the same time last year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its consolidated net profit  for the previous year was 233 crore. The firm said that for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, there was an exceptional income of about 31 crore, however during the same period in 2023, there was no such adjustment.

As per Nuvama's report, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd reported consolidated revenues of 1,980 crore for Q3FY24 (+13% YoY), with power accounting for the majority of this growth (34% YoY). Conversely, the industrial segment only saw 5% YoY growth, mostly due to de-stocking pressure in LV motors. GMs dropped 70bp/60bp YoY/QoQ to 30.9% (mostly due to LV pricing disputes in the industrial market).

Order book increased marginally to 5,600 crore, gaining 34% YoY, while order inflows increased 3.7% YoY to 2,300 crore. An interim dividend of 1.3 per share has been issued. EBITDA/PAT fell 6%/3% as a result of a pricing war in Tier 2/3 cities caused by drag on OPMs (+13.2%) and sluggish motor demand.

"We expect power T&D + Railways capex to drive growth across transformer/motor segments. Still, CGPIL’s railway tech-tie-up with a Korean major can add optionality of chunky Vande Bharat train orders.

Retain ‘BUY’ as we revise FY24E/25E/26E EPS by (3)%/1%/1% and roll forward to Mar-26 EPS to target price of 520 (at 58x P/E, earlier target price 462)," the brokerage said. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST
