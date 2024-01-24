CG Power share price slumps 7% as Q3 numbers miss the Street estimates; should you buy or sell?
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd share price slumped over 7% on Wednesday's trading session after the company Q3 numbers missed the Street's estimates.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd share price slumped over 7% on Wednesday's trading session after the company Q3 numbers missed the Street's estimates. The company reported a 14%/12% miss on consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)/profit after taxes (PAT) due to de-stocking, which sparked a pricing war in the low-voltage (LV) motors category, according to brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities report.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started