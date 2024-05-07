CG Power share price zooms 6.5% to all-time high after Q4 earnings; good time to buy?
CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares surged 6.50% to an all-time high of ₹582.80 after the company reported in-line Q4 performance and a 45% increase in order inflow. Revenue grew 15% YoY, but EBITDA and PBT saw modest growth.
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, part of Murugappa Group, jumped 6.50% in today's intraday trade, reaching a new all-time high of ₹582.80 apiece after the company posted in-line performance for the March-ending quarter.
