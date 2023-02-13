Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG Power) have given multibagger return in nine months by rising more than 109% during the period, from ₹160 apiece level in May last year to currently hovering around ₹332 on the BSE in Monday's early deals.

The rally comes amid global index provider MSCI adding CG Power to the India index, and the change in constituents for the MSCI India Domestic Index will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023. CG is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for Power and Industrial equipment and solutions. The multibagger stock has gained more than 39% in a month.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal, the company reported a 58% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹228 crore as compared to ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter whereas its total income rose to ₹1,810 crore from ₹1,559 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's board had also approved a proposal to expand the manufacturing capacity of power transformer and distribution transformer units of the company at its plants in Malanpur and Bhopal at an investment of ₹126 crore. The proposed expansion would increase the capacity from 17,000 MVA to 25,000 MVA for power transformers and from 6,900 MVA to 9,900 MVA for distribution transformers.

“CG Power delivered a beat on consensus by 7% on EBITDA led by significant expansion in industrial OPM (444bp YoY) driven by better realisation, volumes, product-mix and moderation in input costs. 9M order inflows/revenues grew 22%/27% to INR 55 bn/51 bn from strong pharma, infra, sugar and renewables demand. CG Power’s thrust (capex in power/industrial plant expansions) to capture a larger piece of the pie in domestic demand, ramp-up exports (motors, transformers) etc. will be key triggers. Capital allocation, particularly towards industrial product expansion remains a key long-term catalyst," said brokerage Nuvama Research in a note last month on the company's Q3 results.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.