This power stock gives multibagger return of 109% in 9 months, gets included in MSCI India index
- The multibagger stock has rallied more than 39% in the last one month
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG Power) have given multibagger return in nine months by rising more than 109% during the period, from ₹160 apiece level in May last year to currently hovering around ₹332 on the BSE in Monday's early deals.
