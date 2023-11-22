CG Power shares surge 20% after company files application for semiconductor unit
CG Power and Industrial Solutions has sought approval from the Indian government to establish an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, leading to a surge in its shares.
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, part of Murugappa Group, witnessed a substantial surge, hitting the 20% upper circuit at ₹469.35 apiece in Wednesday's trading session. This surge can be attributed to the company's strategic move to dive into the semiconductor business.
