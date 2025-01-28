Mint Market

CG Power & Solutions shares down 12%, continues to decline for fifth session straight; What’s behind the plunge?

CG Power & Solutions stock started the day at 599.00, dropped to an intraday low of 517.75, indicating heavy selling pressure.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jan 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Advertisement
CG Power & Solutions shares down 12%, continues to decline for fifth session straight.(Unsplash)

CG Power & Solutions share price continued the downward trend for fifth session straight, fell over 12 per cent on Tuesday on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock, which started the day at 599.00, dropped to an intraday low of 517.75, indicating heavy selling pressure.

With a total trading value of 489 crore and a volume of 93.43 lakh shares, the decline has sparked concerns among investors.

CG Power shares experienced substantial selling pressure on the NSE, with a total trading volume of 121.75 lakh shares and a traded value of 666.34 crore as of 12:30 PM today.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50, Bank Nifty: Why is the Indian stock market rising today?

The company’s market capitalization is currently 84,119.85 crore, with a free float market cap of 35,311.08 crore. Despite strong fundamentals, the stock has experienced volatility, fluctuating within a 52-week range of 420 to 874.50.

The significant decline is linked to broader market fluctuations, driven by profit booking and weakness in the sector.

What's behind the plunge?

The company has been facing increasing raw material costs, especially for copper and aluminum, which are essential for its electrical equipment business. These rising costs have put pressure on margins and affected profitability.

Advertisement

The demand for CG Power's products, especially in the infrastructure and industrial sectors, has been inconsistent due to economic instability and delays in project approvals. This has affected the company's revenue growth.

Also Read | Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in this small-cap stock in Q3

CG Power's stock has demonstrated a strong performance over the past year, with an 18.55 per cent increase. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has dropped by 25.77 per cent, showing a 24.91 per cent decline over the last six months and a 22.75 per cent decrease over the past three months.

Advertisement

The company's net profit declined by 8.8 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, reaching 221 crore, while its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 4.6 per cent year-on-year to 294.7 crore for the September quarter.

The company is engaged in design, manufacturing, and marketing of products related to power generation, transmission, and distribution & Rail Transportation.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCG Power & Solutions shares down 12%, continues to decline for fifth session straight; What’s behind the plunge?
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 02:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts