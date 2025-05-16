Chalet Hotels is gearing up for a major expansion. Should investors check in now?
Madhvendra 6 min read 16 May 2025, 01:53 PM IST
SummaryChalet Hotels ended FY25 with 22% revenue growth and strong expansion plans. With over 1,250 rooms in the pipeline, it is set to strengthen its presence and drive sustained earnings growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The hospitality sector has been on a strong run. As a result, hotel companies have delivered stellar financial performance in FY25, backed by a steady rise in average room revenue and continued expansion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less