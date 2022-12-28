Chalet Hotels stock rises 10% in 3-days rally. Should you check-in for more?

Chalet Hotels extended their strong rally for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The stock gained 5% on BSE and by at least 6.5% on NSE in the latest trading session. So far in the current week, the stock witnessed an upside of around 10% on both exchanges. Year-to-date, Chalet Hotels' stock has skyrocketed by 60.5%. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated coverage in this hotel stock with a 'Buy' recommendation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}