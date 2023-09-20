A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 21, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled with losses amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed with a loss of 796 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 66,800.84 while the Nifty ended below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40, down 232 points, or 1.15 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also ended in the red but they still outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.33 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.51 per cent lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}