Chambal Fertilisers buyback: Price fixed at ₹450 per share. Record date next week
Chambal Fertilisers buyback record date has been fixed on 18th January 2024
Chambal Fertilisers buyback: The board of directors of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd has declared a buyback of shares at ₹450 per share. The company board has also fixed record record date for the buyback of shares on 18th January 2024, i.e. on Thursday next week. In its meeting on Monday, the company board considered and approved the buyback of shares via tender route.
