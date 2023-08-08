A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 8, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements Ltd are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower while the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices scored gains on Tuesday amid weak global cues as China's weak economic data weighed on sentiment.

Sensex opened 95 points higher at 66,048.81 against the previous close of 65,953.48 but failed to hold altitude, falling about 201 points to hit the intraday low of 65,752.63. The index finally closed 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 65,846.50 while the Nifty ended 26 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 19,570.85, both snapping their two-day winning run.

DELTA CORP More Information

INDIA CEMENTS More Information

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE More Information

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS More Information

HINDUSTAN COPPER More Information