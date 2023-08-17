A total of ten stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, August 18, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Granules India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are the ten stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Thursday, domestic benchmark equity indices ended in the red as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in this rising cycle to curb inflation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,151.02 down 388.40 points or down 0.59% while the Nifty also closed at 19,365.25 level, down 99.75 points or 0.51%.

