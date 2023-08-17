Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, 7 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for Aug 18

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Granules India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are the ten stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.