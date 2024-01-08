Chambal Fertilisers stock in focus as board to consider buyback of shares today
Chambal Fertilisers buyback: The company board will discuss and approve the proposal for buyback in its meeting scheduled on 8th January 2024 i.e. today
Chambal Fertilisers buyback: The board of directors of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is going to consider and approve the proposal for the buyback of shares. The company board will discuss the bonus issue proposal in its meeting scheduled on 8th January 2024 i.e. today. The agrochemicals manufacturing company informed about the bonus shares proposal while sharing its board of directors meeting update with Dalal Street exchanges.
