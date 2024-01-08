Chambal Fertilisers stock in focus as board to consider buyback of shares today

Chambal Fertilisers buyback: The board of directors of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is going to consider and approve the proposal for the buyback of shares. The company board will discuss the bonus issue proposal in its meeting scheduled on 8th January 2024 i.e. today. The agrochemicals manufacturing company informed about the bonus shares proposal while sharing its board of directors meeting update with Dalal Street exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chambal Fertilisers buyback 2024 In its exchange filing, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal for buyback of shares saying, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018."

Chambal Fertilisers dividend history Chambal Fertilisers share price has a history of rewarding its long-term shareholders. In the year 2023, this agrochemicals manufacturing company traded ex-dividend thrice. The total dividend declared by Chambal Fertilisers in the year 2023 is ₹12 ( ₹4.50 per share in February 2023, ₹3 per share in August 2023, and ₹4.50 per share in November 2023). Chambal Fertilisers share price was available at ₹310 per share level at the beginning of the year 2023, which means the net dividend yield of Chambal Fertilisers in the year 2023 is around 3.85 per cent. In the year 2023, Chambal Fertilisers share price delivered to the tune of 18 per cent to its positional investors as well. So, the dividend-paying stock not only delivered stellar returns in 2023 but it rewarded its loyal shareholders throughout the year as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the information available on BSE, the stock has no history of giving bonus shares to its shareholders.'

