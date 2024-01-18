Chambal Fertilisers to trade ex-buyback, Shree Ajit Pulp shares to trade ex-rights today
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has declared buyback of shares worth ₹700 crore. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the share buyback has been fixed on January 18.
Shares of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd and Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday, January 18. The Board of Directors of these companies have declared buyback of shares and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.
