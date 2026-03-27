Chamelidevi Flour Mills received in-principle approval from BSE SME

Chamelidevi Flour Mills Limited is an agro-processing company engaged in the manufacturing of wheat-based food products, including atta, maida, rawa, suji, and bran, and has received approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), marking a significant step toward its initial public offering (IPO).
The company plans to issue 58,20,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, which will be a complete fresh issue. The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards setting up an additional facility for chakki atta, as well as a manufacturing facility for Daliya and Kesariya Rawa/Suji, along with a storage silo.
The remaining funds are proposed to be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The company believes that this strategic allocation will help enhance operational efficiency, support growth initiatives, and strengthen its financial position.
Meanwhile, the book running lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and MUFG Intime India private limited is the registrar to the issue.
The company is an agro-processing firm engaged in the manufacturing of wheat-based food products, including atta, maida, rawa, suji, and bran. It operates an integrated flour milling facility located at the Nimrani Food Processing Park in Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 85,000 metric tonnes per annum, according to company.
Its operations span raw material procurement, in-house milling, quality control, packaging, and distribution. The company follows a multi-brand and multi-SKU strategy, catering to retail households, wholesalers, institutional buyers, and government customers across key regions in India.
It focuses on operational efficiency, product consistency, and supply reliability, supported by modern milling technology and an established distribution network. In terms of financial performance, the company reported revenue of ₹22,519.46 lakh, EBITDA of ₹2,066.35 lakh, and PAT of ₹1,287.67 lakh for the period ended March 31, 2025.
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