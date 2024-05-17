Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade Bharti Airtel, Escorts, PFC shares today
Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, May 17. These stocks include Bharti Airtel, Escorts Kubota and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).
Stocks to buy: The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note Friday tracking weak cues from global peers. While Gift Nifty indicates a flat-to-positive start, the volatility is likely to remain high.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started