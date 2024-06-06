Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade Escorts, Dixon Tech, Glenmark Pharma shares on June 7?
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy on June 7. According to him, these stocks are technically placed to see a decent upmove. These three stocks to buy today include, Escorts, Dixon Technology and Glenmark Pharma.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market sustained its positive momentum, indicating stability post the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, on June 7. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices climbed by almost 1 percent each, marking the second successive session of gains. This upward trend reflects optimism regarding political stability and policy continuity following the formation of a new coalition government.
