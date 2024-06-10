Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade Hero Motocorp, Ultratech Cement, Cipla shares on June 11?
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy on June 11. According to him, these stocks are technically placed to see a decent upmove. The three stocks to buy on June 11 are - Hero Motocorp, Ultratech Cement and Cipla.
Indian stock market: Market indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their three-day gaining streak on Monday, due to profit-taking at elevated levels amidst negative global indicators. After initially rising, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 reached new intraday peaks but eventually declined due to profit-taking, in line with weak global cues.
