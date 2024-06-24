Chandan Taparia's recommendations: How to trade Cummins, Astral, Polycab shares on June 25?
Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technicals, Broking and Distribution, MOFSL, recommends to buy Cummins, Astral, and Polycab shares on June 25.
Indian stock market: Market indices Sensex and Nifty closed with slight gains on Monday, June 24. The Sensex started the session at 76,885.65, down from its previous close of 77,209.90 and finally concluded the day with a gain of 131 points, or 0.17%, closing at 77,341.08. The Nifty 50 began trading at 23,382.30, a rise from its previous close of 23,501.10. It reached an intraday high of 23,558.10 and a low of 23,350. By the close of trading, the index had gained 37 points, or 0.16%, ending at 23,537.85.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started