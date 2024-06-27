Chandan Taparia's recommendations: How to trade Siemens, Dixon Technology, Grasim shares on June 28?
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy tomorrow, June 27. According to him, these stocks are technically placed to see a decent upmove. These are the stock suggestions - Siemens, Dixon Technology, and Grasim.
Indian stock market: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reached new record high with the Nifty 50 crossing the 24,000 mark for the first time and the Sensex surging above 79,000. The 30-share BSE Sensex concluded the session with a gain of 568.93 points, or 0.72%, closing at the level of 79,243.18. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 ended at 24,036.85, marking an increase of 168.05 points or 0.7%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started