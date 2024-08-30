Chandan Taparia’s recommendations: Intraday trading strategy for Reliance, Airtel, Tata Motors shares on August 30

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, reached new record highs on Thursday, August 29. The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 82,285.83, while the Nifty 50 climbed to a new peak of 25,192.90 during the session. By the close, the Sensex had risen by 349 points, or 0.43%, to finish at 82,134.61. The Nifty 50 ended 100 points higher, or 0.40%, at 25,151.95. Both indices closed at their highest levels to date.

“Nifty Index opened flattish and escalated upwards in the first half which was followed by huge swings in the second half of the session. It touched a fresh all time high of 25192 levels and closed with gains of around 100 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and gave the highest ever close on daily basis. The index has been shifting its base higher gradually and making higher highs from the last four sessions. Now it has to continue to hold above 25100 zones for an up move towards 25300 then 25450 levels while support is seen at 25000 then 24850 zones,” said Chandan Taparia, Head – Equity Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, MOFSL.

India VIX was down by 1.16% from 13.95 to 13.79 levels. Volatility has slightly inched up from the last three odd sessions but is overall at its lower base and supporting the bulls to buy at higher zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 25200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24000 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 26500 strike while Put writing is seen at 24000 then 23000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24800 to 25600 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25400 levels.

Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty outlook, Taparia further added, “Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note but buying interest was seen in first half of the session as Index headed towards 51350 zones. However later on it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted lower towards 51000 levels. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale but remained highly volatile in the last hour of the day. Now it has to continue to hold above 51000 zones for an up move towards 51500 then 51750 levels while on the downside support is seen at 51000 then 50800 zones.”

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 30. According to him, these stocks – Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.

Stocks to buy Reliance Industries: Buy at ₹ 3041 | Target Price: ₹ 3140 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2985 An Inverted Head and Shoulder Pattern has appeared on the daily time frame with a breakout on the upside which suggest trend change to bullish. The RSI Indicator has crossed above the centreline which suggests the momentum has picked up confirming the up move.

Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹ 1565 | Target Price: ₹ 1635 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1525 Price has broken out of symmetrical triangle pattern with higher than average buying volumes on the daily time frame taking the stock to new All Time Highs. The MACD Momentum Indicator has given a bullish crossover and is headed up which confirms the up move.

Tata Motors: Buy at ₹ 1121 | Target Price: ₹ 1176 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1095 Stock is perfectly respecting its rising trendline with the recent candle being a long bodied bullish candle which confirms the major trend is intact. The Accumulation/ Distribution has made higher highs indicating accumulation at current levels.