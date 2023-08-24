Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: Paras Defence share price jumps over 17% to hit a fresh 52-week high1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Paras Defence share price has surged more than 61% in the last three months and nearly 34% YTD. The stock is up over 28% in the last one year.
Paras Defence share price rallied more than 17% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday, extending the rally for the fourth consecutive session, led by Chandrayaan 3 moon landing. Paras Defence shares jumped as much as 17.3% to a 52-week high of ₹841.80 apiece on the BSE amid euphoria over aerospace and defense stocks after the success of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3.
