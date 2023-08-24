Chandrayaan-3 latest news: In the wake of Indian putting its foot on moon after soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, thirteen Indian stocks have been in uptrend for the last one week. These thirteen stocks deal in space and defence segment and these stocks have added more than ₹20,000 crore market cap in last one week, reports Bloomberg. The Bloomberg report said that these 13 space and defence stocks have added over $2.50 billion (more than ₹20,000 crore) in its market cap in last one week.

Those 13 Indian stocks that benefitted from successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon includes Linde India, Centrum Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd or BHEL, Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL, Larsen & Turbo or LT, Avantel, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, MTAR Technologies, Walchandnagar Industries, etc.

In last one week, Linde India share price has risen from around ₹1,000 per share, delivering to the tune of over 17 per cent return to its positional investors. In this time, Centum Electronics share price has skyrocketed to a new life-time peak of ₹1,948.65 per share on NSE, logging over 26 per cent rise in just one week. Avantel share price has been hitting new peak ion a regular basis since Chandrayaan-3 started counting its time for soft landing on moon. This stock has delivered around 22 per cent return in last five sessions. Likewise, in last one week time, Paras Defence share price has risen to the tune of 15 per cent and it hit a new life-time high of ₹842 apiece on NSE as well. Paras Defence share price also climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹2,440 per share levels on NSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which manufactured the Lander Module ‘Vikram’ of Chandrayaan-3 rallied to the tune of 3.5% to hit a new 52-week high of ₹4,135 apiece on NSE during Thursday's session. Shares of Larsen & Turbo surged over 1 per cent in last one week despite heavy profit booking in second half of Thursday session.