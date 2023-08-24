Chandrayaan-3 effect: These 13 stocks add over ₹20,000 crore market cap after soft landing. Do you own any of them?1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Indian stocks that gained on Chandrayaan-3 includes Linde India, Centrum Electronics, Avantel, Larsen & Turbo, BHEL, BEL, Paras Defence, etc.
Chandrayaan-3 latest news: In the wake of Indian putting its foot on moon after soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, thirteen Indian stocks have been in uptrend for the last one week. These thirteen stocks deal in space and defence segment and these stocks have added more than ₹20,000 crore market cap in last one week, reports Bloomberg. The Bloomberg report said that these 13 space and defence stocks have added over $2.50 billion (more than ₹20,000 crore) in its market cap in last one week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started