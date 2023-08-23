Chandrayaan-3 news: Stocks of 13 Indian companies rally ahead of landing, add $2.5 billion1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing the stocks of 13 space-sector companies rallied displaying the optimism around India's space program
Chandrayaan-3 is just hours away from creating history as it prepares to land on the south pole of the moon. ISRO has initiated the automatic landing sequence (ALS) and is waiting for the Moon mission to arrive at the destination point and start is descend towards the lunar surface. Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 landing the stocks of 13 space-sector companies rallied displaying the optimism around India's space program.
