‘Chasing stocks purely on recent momentum,’ Ventura’s Vinit Bolinjkar says is the biggest mistake investors can make

Indian equities are likely to remain volatile in the near term even as the medium-term outlook for the Nifty 50 remains constructive, according to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura. In an interview with LiveMint, he said global markets are in a transition phase with geopolitical uncertainty and crude oil movements continuing to influence investor sentiment.

For India, stable macroeconomic conditions, healthy corporate balance sheets and strong domestic institutional participation continued to support the broader structural story. Bolinjkar highlighted that the biggest mistake would be chasing stocks purely based on recent momentum without evaluating business quality and valuations. He also urged investors to focus on quality, valuations and diversification.

Edited Excerpts

How would you describe the current domestic and global market environment, and what are the biggest factors likely to influence Indian equities in the near term? Global markets are currently in a transition phase. Major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have started moving towards an easier monetary policy stance, while growth remains subdued across regions such as Europe and China. At the same time, geopolitical uncertainties and crude oil movements continue to influence investor sentiment.

For India, the broader structural story remains intact, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions, healthy corporate balance sheets, and strong domestic institutional participation. While foreign investors have remained cautious, domestic flows through mutual funds, SIPs and institutional buying have provided support to markets.

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Going ahead, the key factors to watch will be Q2 FY27 earnings performance, rural demand recovery after a normal monsoon, government capital expenditure execution, global interest rate movements, crude oil prices and currency stability.

Q2. What is your outlook for the Nifty 50 over the next 3–6 months? Which key levels should investors watch on the upside and downside? The medium-term outlook for the Nifty remains constructive, but the market is likely to remain volatile in the near term. The index has corrected from its January 2026 high of around 26,373 and is currently consolidating in the 23,000–23,400 zone.

Immediate resistance sits near 23,800–24,000; a sustained breakout above that could set up a retest of the 26,350–26,500 zone over 6 months, contingent on earnings acceleration.

On the downside, 23,000 remains an immediate support level, followed by the 52-week low near 22,182. A break below these levels could increase downside risks, especially if triggered by global risk-off events, higher crude prices or weaker-than-expected earnings.

Overall, the market environment remains more favourable for selective stock picking rather than aggressive index-level positioning.

Q3. How do you see the Sensex performing in the coming months, and could the index outperform or underperform the Nifty? The Sensex and Nifty are expected to broadly move in line given their significant overlap in constituents. However, in an environment of higher global uncertainty and cautious investor sentiment, large and established companies with stable earnings visibility could see stronger preference from investors.

Since the Sensex has a higher concentration of large-cap companies, it may benefit from increased focus on quality, liquidity and earnings consistency. Any relative outperformance compared with the Nifty is likely to remain modest and dependent on sectoral movements.

Q4. Valuations remain an important concern for Indian equities. Are current market valuations justified by earnings growth expectations, or is there a risk of a meaningful valuation correction? Current valuations appear more balanced compared with the elevated levels seen earlier. The Nifty 50 is trading at around 19.5x consolidated P/E, below its long-term median valuation of approximately 23x.

The recent correction has largely been driven by earnings catching up with valuations rather than a sharp sentiment-driven de-rating. While certain sectors and stocks continue to trade at premium valuations, large-cap valuations appear reasonable if earnings growth remains steady.

The key risk remains execution on earnings growth. Any disappointment in earnings recovery could lead to further valuation adjustments.

Q5. Are small-caps a good investment opportunity right now? Do you see potential in the segment? Small-caps continue to offer long-term opportunities, but investors need to be more selective at current valuations. The Nifty Smallcap 100 is trading at elevated valuation levels, with limited margin of safety compared with historical averages.

The environment has moved from a broad-based small-cap rally to a stock-specific market where business quality, governance, balance sheet strength and earnings visibility will become increasingly important.

Investors should focus on companies with sustainable growth prospects rather than chasing momentum-driven names purely based on past returns.

Q6. Gold prices have remained elevated amid global uncertainty and expectations around interest rates. What is your outlook for gold from here, and what could be the key triggers for further gains or a correction? Gold continues to receive support from multiple structural factors, including central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of lower global interest rates.

Further upside could come from a weaker US dollar, faster-than-expected monetary easing by global central banks, or any increase in geopolitical risks. On the other hand, stronger-than-expected inflation data leading to a slower rate-cut cycle or easing geopolitical tensions could result in a correction.

While gold remains an important portfolio diversifier, investors should also consider price volatility and avoid viewing it only as a short-term trading opportunity.

Q7. Given the current backdrop across equities, gold, silver and crude oil, how should investors think about diversification and risk management in their portfolios? In the current environment, maintaining a diversified portfolio is important. Equity exposure should remain focused on companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable earnings growth and quality balance sheets.

Gold can continue to act as a portfolio hedge against global uncertainty and currency volatility, while silver provides additional exposure to both precious metal demand and industrial growth themes.

Investors should maintain adequate liquidity to take advantage of market corrections rather than investing aggressively during periods of heightened volatility. Portfolio allocation should be reviewed periodically based on changes in interest rates, earnings trends and global risks.

Q8. If investors were to enter the market today, what would be the biggest mistake to avoid given the current combination of equity valuations, commodity prices and global uncertainty? The biggest mistake would be chasing stocks purely based on recent momentum without evaluating business quality and valuations.

With large-cap valuations becoming more reasonable while several smaller companies continue to trade at premium valuations, investors should focus on companies with strong earnings visibility, clean balance sheets and sustainable competitive advantages.

A disciplined approach towards asset allocation, diversification and patience is likely to be more effective than attempting to capture short-term market movements.