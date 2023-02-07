ChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks
Chinese AI technology stocks continue to surge amid the buzz around ChatGPT. Looking at the increasing craze around ChatGPT, Chinese investors are pumping up the shares of AI technology companies such as Hanwang Technology Co, TRS Information Technology Co, etc
Chinese artificial intelligence stocks are the latest rage in mainland markets as the global frenzy around the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT chatbot spurs speculative bets on the revolutionary computing technology.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×