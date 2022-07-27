Chauhan begins term as NSE chief1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 12:12 AM IST
Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Tuesday assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)
