Chauhan begins term as NSE chief

The NSE’s public issue was derailed after the bourse got embroiled in the co-location controversy, where certain brokers were allegedly given unfair access to the exchange data feeds over other members. In a regulatory filing to NSE Monday, BSE announced that in the interim, its board has decided that an executive management committee of the exchange would be running its affairs till the appointment of new MD and CEO. The executive management committee comprises Neeraj Kulshrestha - chief regulatory officer, Nayan Mehta - chief financial officer, Kersi Tavadia - chief information officer, Sameer Patil - chief business officer and Girish Joshi - chief trading operations and listing sales.