Cheap Stocks in Europe Can Reward Investors With a Plan

KKR will need to commit to a big investment program if it wants to own a central part of Italy’s digital infrastructure. But there are also potential returns that don’t rely purely on renewed growth. FiberCop could be spun out of Telecom Italia to improve its valuation and potentially increase leverage; broadband assets are much more popular among investors and lenders than the telecom operators that typically own them. If politicians are open to the idea, an independent FiberCop could be merged with its key rival, Open Fiber, to create a regulated national monopoly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}