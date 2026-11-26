Stocks to buy: Brokerage firm PL Capital has raised its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 28,561 from 27,589 earlier, signalling the possibility of further gains for Indian equities. Alongside its cautiously optimistic market outlook, the brokerage has reshuffled its high-conviction stock picks, adding Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Astral and Grindwell Norton while removing Amber Enterprises India and Mahindra Logistics.

PL Capital's revised base-case Nifty target implies a positive outlook over the next 12 months, supported by improving earnings estimates, relatively attractive valuations and the possibility of easing geopolitical tensions.

"We value NIFTY at 10% discount to 15-year average PE of 17.3x with Sept28 EPS of 1,653 and arrive at 12-month target of 28,561 (27,589 earlier). We remain cautiously optimistic on markets for 12-15 months perspective and expect market to consolidate with positive bias," the brokerage said.

The brokerage has also outlined bull and bear scenarios. Its bull-case Nifty target stands at 31,735, while the bear-case target is 22,313.

PL Capital's new stock picks: Why HUL, Astral and Grindwell? PL Capital has added three stocks to its high-conviction list, citing improving demand prospects, earnings growth potential and long-term business opportunities.

Hindustan Unilever: The brokerage remains positive on HUL's long-term prospects, supported by healthy volume growth, sustained demand, improving margins and premiumisation. It expects the company's FY28 EBITDA margin to move towards the higher end of its 22-24% guidance band.

"HUL long-term outlook remains positive, supported by healthy volume growth and sustained demand outlook. Margin recovery from FY27 levels, with FY28 EBITDA margins expected to move towards the higher end of its 22–24% guidance band," PL Capital said.

The brokerage expects HUL to deliver an earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of 11.7% over FY27-29 and has assigned a target price of ₹2,268, implying an upside of 9.3% from its cited market price of ₹2,074.

Astral: PL Capital has a high-conviction Buy rating on Astral, banking on a recovery in its plumbing business and improving demand momentum.

"We have a high conviction BUY on Astral Ltd, supported by a strong recovery in the plumbing segment and improving demand momentum, with management confident of sustaining double-digit volume growth through H2FY27. We expect Astral to benefit from recovery in plumbing demand, supported by channel restocking, improving demand conditions and MIP-led PVC price stability," the brokerage said.

PL Capital estimates FY26-29 revenue, EBITDA and profit CAGR of 18.3%, 20.6% and 29%, respectively. It has set a target price of ₹1,595, indicating an upside of 27.1% from the cited market price of ₹1,254.

Grindwell Norton: The brokerage believes the company's diversified portfolio and technical capabilities position it to benefit from growing industrial opportunities. Rising demand for specialty ceramics, engineered plastics and advanced abrasive solutions across semiconductors, electric vehicles, aerospace and life sciences could support growth.

The brokerage expects Grindwell Norton to deliver revenue and adjusted PAT CAGRs of 13.1% and 16.1%, respectively, over FY26-29. It has an Accumulate rating with a target price of ₹2,245, implying an upside of 21.7% from the cited market price of ₹1,844.

Stocks removed: Amber Enterprises and Mahindra Logistics PL Capital has removed Amber Enterprises India and Mahindra Logistics from its high-conviction picks.

The brokerage also highlighted that Blue Star has rallied sharply and offers limited upside at current levels, although it remains constructive on the stock over the long term.

Separately, in its broader model portfolio, PL Capital has removed Amber Enterprises, increased its allocation to Hindustan Unilever and added Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. It has also increased weights in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Pidilite Industries.

PL Capital's complete high-conviction stock list The brokerage's revised high-conviction list comprises the following 17 stocks:

Large-cap stocks: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Britannia Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Shriram Finance.

Mid- and small-cap stocks: Aster DM Quality Care, Astral, Blue Star, CESC, Grindwell Norton, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Ingersoll-Rand (India) and Jindal Stainless.

View full Image View full Image PL Capital High Conviction Picks (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

PL Capital's stock recommendations reflect its expectations for individual companies over the medium to long term, while its broader market outlook remains cautiously optimistic amid inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties.