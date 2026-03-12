This chemical stock zooms 6% despite stock market crash. Do you own?

Aarti Industries share price rallied as much as 6% to ₹455.60 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company secured a new supply contract worth $150 million.

The chemical stock opened at ₹430 per share in an early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹430.15 on Wednesday. The stock surged even as benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - traded on a negative note. The Sensex dropped as much as 992.53 points, or 1.3%, to hit an intraday low of 75,871.18, while the Nifty 50 declined 298.15 points, or 1.25%, to 23,556.30.

Aarti Industries new contract details In an exchange filing dated March 12, Aarti Industries said it has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with a global agrochemical innovator for the supply of a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop protection formulations, worth about $150 million.

According to the filing, the agreement will remain in effect until March 31, 2030, transforming an existing annual arrangement into a structured medium-term supply contract with increased volumes.

Under the deal, Aarti Industries will produce and supply a key agrochemical intermediate used in crop-protection formulations for global agricultural markets.

The company added that the contract is expected to generate around $150 million in revenue over the duration of the agreement.

AIL has sufficient capacity to meet this requirement, enabling the company to achieve higher capacity utilisation and volumes without incurring additional capital expenditure. The intermediate supplied under the contract will be used by the customer to manufacture and formulate crop-protection products for global agricultural markets, the company said in the filing.

“This medium-term agreement further reinforces Aarti Industries' position as a trusted partner to global agrochemical innovators. Our strength lies in deep process chemistry expertise, integrated manufacturing value chains, and the ability to deliver reliable and scalable supply solutions. The agreement enhances our long-term earnings visibility and reflects continued progress in strengthening our speciality chemicals portfolio through high-value, sustainable partnerships," said Suyog Kotecha, CEO of Aarti Industries Limited.

Aarti Industries financial performance For the December quarter, Aarti Industries posted a near three-fold increase in its net profit at ₹133 crore compared with ₹46 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue rose 26% year-on-year to ₹2,319 crore from ₹1,843 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA grew 38.8% YoY to ₹322 crore from ₹232 crore last year, and the margin expanded to 13.9% from 12.6% in the same quarter last year.

Aarti Industries share price trend Aarti Industries share price has largely remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiments. The chemical stock has delivered 7.59% returns in a week and 21% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Zooming out further, the stock has ascended 16% in the last one year, however, has fallen 15% in three years and 29% in five years.