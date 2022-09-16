According to stock market experts, the chemical stock is in continuous uptrend and it may go up to ₹1244 apiece levels in next 3 months as there is turn around in the chemical space on Dalal Street. They said that the chemical stock has formed 'Higher High Lower Low' on chart that signals further rally in Aether Industries shares. They advised 'buy on dips' strategy as there can be some profit-booking taking place in the stock in near term.