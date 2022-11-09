Chemical stock announces 7 per share dividend, net sales jump 24% YoY in Q2

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “declared an interim dividend of Rs.7/- per equity share of face value of Re.10/- each for the financial year ending 31st March 2022 and fixed the Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend as 18th November 2022, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or from 28th November 2022."