This chemical stock has potential to give 35% return, says Jefferies

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India have remained under the sell-off heat throughout the last one year. The chemical stock made its 52-week low of ₹547.10 apiece on BSE in mid June 2022 and after that it as surged to the tune of 835 apiece levels today. The stock has given some upside in recent sessions that probably has fueled expectations of brokerage Jefferies. The research report published by Jefferies suggests that the stock may come out of the base building mode and it may go up to ₹1030 apiece levels in long term, giving up to 35 per cent return to its positional shareholders. Interestingly, the brokerage had earlier given a long term target of ₹1,000 to this chemical stock, which means Jefferies has upgraded its long term target of the stock.

