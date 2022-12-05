Chemical stock declares dividend of 8, shares ended on a green note by 5%

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors have, in their meeting held today, approved payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rs. Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 80 %), for the financial year 2022-23. Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed for 13/12/2022 (Tuesday). The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date."