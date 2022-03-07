Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Excel Industries have rallied over 76% in a year's period, whereas the stock has jumped more than 65% in the last one month alone. Now, domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities see more upside in Excel Industries shares as it has ‘Buy’ tag on chemical stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage's bullish stance comes with targets of ₹1,650 and ₹1,795 with stop loss of ₹1,195 with time horizon of three to six months as it believes the overall chart pattern of Excel Industries Ltd indicates long trading opportunity.

The brokerage's bullish stance comes with targets of ₹1,650 and ₹1,795 with stop loss of ₹1,195 with time horizon of three to six months as it believes the overall chart pattern of Excel Industries Ltd indicates long trading opportunity.

“We observe a decisive upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance of up sloping trend line at ₹1320 levels (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity) in last week and the stock price closed higher. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in coming sessions," the note added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The volume has expanded sharply during upside breakout of important hurdle. This action indicates an aggressive participation of bulls. Further, the weekly 14 period RSI has moved above 75 levels, which reflects an existence of strong upside momentum in the stock price, the brokerage highlighted.

The chemical manufacturer's diverse product range and the recent entry into the polymer additives and pharmaceutical inputs segments will diversify revenue and reduce dependence on agrochemicals, as per HDFC Securities.

“Product additions and extensions and positive developments in pharma and environment-biotech segment would make a strong case for re-rating of the stock in the long term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

