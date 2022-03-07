Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Chemical stock jumps 65% in a month. HDFC Securities sees more upside in 3-6 months

Chemical stock jumps 65% in a month. HDFC Securities sees more upside in 3-6 months

The weekly timeframe chart of Excel Industries stock signal a sharp upside momentum in last week during volatile broader market, HDFC Securities said
2 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

  • The chemical stock has rallied over 76% in a year's period, whereas the stock has jumped more than 65% in a month

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Excel Industries have rallied over 76% in a year's period, whereas the stock has jumped more than 65% in the last one month alone. Now, domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities see more upside in Excel Industries shares as it has ‘Buy’ tag on chemical stock.

Shares of Excel Industries have rallied over 76% in a year's period, whereas the stock has jumped more than 65% in the last one month alone. Now, domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities see more upside in Excel Industries shares as it has ‘Buy’ tag on chemical stock.

The brokerage's bullish stance comes with targets of 1,650 and 1,795 with stop loss of 1,195 with time horizon of three to six months as it believes the overall chart pattern of Excel Industries Ltd indicates long trading opportunity.

The brokerage's bullish stance comes with targets of 1,650 and 1,795 with stop loss of 1,195 with time horizon of three to six months as it believes the overall chart pattern of Excel Industries Ltd indicates long trading opportunity.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We observe a decisive upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance of up sloping trend line at 1320 levels (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity) in last week and the stock price closed higher. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in coming sessions," the note added.

The volume has expanded sharply during upside breakout of important hurdle. This action indicates an aggressive participation of bulls. Further, the weekly 14 period RSI has moved above 75 levels, which reflects an existence of strong upside momentum in the stock price, the brokerage highlighted.

The chemical manufacturer's diverse product range and the recent entry into the polymer additives and pharmaceutical inputs segments will diversify revenue and reduce dependence on agrochemicals, as per HDFC Securities.

“Product additions and extensions and positive developments in pharma and environment-biotech segment would make a strong case for re-rating of the stock in the long term."

Excel Industries ltd’s (EIL) flagship chemicals division includes diverse range of product portfolio viz Agrochemical Intermediates, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Polymer Input Materials, Specialty and Performance Chemical. It provides a range of penultimate pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs and veterinary APIs.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!